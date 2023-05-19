Pacific island tsunami warnings: Latest after earthquake hits New Caledonia

Everything you need to know about the recent earthquake in New Caledonia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

People in the South Pacific have been told to avoid coastal areas after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake southeast of New Caledonia’s Loyalty Islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves ranging from 0.3 to 1 meter above tide level were possible for some coastal areas of Vanuatu.

But when did the earthquake in New Caledonia actually date back? Was there a tsunami in the area?

Read below for everything you need to know about the latest tsunami warnings in the Pacific Islands.

After police evacuated the coast and activated tsunami sirens in New Caledonia, the tsunami warning for the area was later lifted. Pictured: People watch the seafront from the Virgin of the Pacific in Noumea after the earthquake

When was the earthquake in New Caledonia?

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at a depth of about 38 km (24 miles) on Friday, May 19.

Waves below that level have been defined for 25 island groups, including Tonga and Tuvalu, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office had previously issued a newsletter advising people to evacuate coastal areas and find higher ground.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to mainland Australia.

However, a threat warning has been put in place for Lord Howe Island, located in the Tasman Sea, 780 km (421 nautical miles) northeast of Sydney.

Warnings are also in place for many areas along New Zealand’s west coast.

The country’s civil defense agency issued a communication warning residents of the region to “move out of water, beaches and coastal areas and away from ports, marinas, rivers or estuaries”.

Tsunami alert lifted in New Caledonia

A 22cm tsunami was seen near New Caledonia, according to an earlier threat alert.

However, after police evacuated the coast and activated tsunami sirens in New Caledonia, the tsunami warning for the area was subsequently lifted.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near the Loyalty Islands

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement, “Based on all available data, the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed.”

He also said small waves could affect other Pacific islands including Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea and Guam.

The region is part of the famous Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a group of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where the majority of earthquakes in the world occur.