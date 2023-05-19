Sam Allardyce admits his Pep Guardiola comparison was a DEFLECTION TACTIC

Allardyce insisted he was ‘as good as’ Guardiola when he took over at Leeds

He has now admitted the comment was meant to divert attention from his side

Leeds have just two games left to salvage their Premier League status

Sam Allardyce has admitted his comment comparing himself to Pep Guardiola was intended to distract his Leeds side.

Allardyce took over Leeds two games ago in a bid to save them from relegation to the Premier League, and had four games to try and save their skins after Javi Gracia was sacked.

The Allardyce side have since picked up a point in their two games under the 68-year-old – losing to Manchester City before drawing with Newcastle – and face West Ham and Tottenham in their last two games.

When Allardyce was appointed he insisted he was “as good as” Pep Guardiola in the dugout, raising eyebrows at the comparison with a manager who could be set to win a historic treble with Manchester City.

Talk to The temperaturehowever, Allardyce explained his reasoning for the comment and revealed that he had learned the art from the “master”.

Sam Allardyce admitted his comment comparing himself to Pep Guardiola was a deflecting tactic

Allardyce has two games left to try to save Leeds from Premier League relegation

Guardiola (right) himself said Allardyce was ‘right’ before City played Leeds a fortnight ago

“It’s about taking the pressure off the players and focusing on yourself,” he said. ‘Master taught me that…Fergie [Sir Alex Ferguson].

“He said you are creating a diversion, a stir. Say something to the press to distract players who are constantly being criticized. I went there with the intention of saying that. And, hey, I never said I was better than them.

Guardiola agreed with Allardyce’s comments in the media, launching a defense of the experienced campaigner in the build-up to City’s game against Leeds a fortnight ago.

Allardyce said he learned clever tactics from ‘master’ Sir Alex Ferguson (right)

Allardyce had said, “Too many people think I’m old and archaic, which is so far from the truth. I may be 68 and look old, but there is no one ahead of me in terms of football. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. Everything is there with me.

“They do what they do, I do what I do. But in terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge, I’m up there with them. I’m not saying I’m better than them, but certainly also good than them.

Guardiola replied: “He’s right. I want to be honest. Now look what happened with, for example, Neil Warnock at Huddersfield.

“Now there’s a trend for these amazing managers, they’ve made this Premier League or this competition in a better position.”