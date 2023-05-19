Senate Candidate ‘Patriot Whistleblower’ Admits to Fabricating Sex Trafficking Story

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Harford County Sheriff’s Office

A failed Republican congressional candidate who allied with prominent Stop The Steal conspiracy theorists has admitted to fabricating a story about child sex trafficking to gain attention for his campaign.

Ryan Dark White, who ran a longshot Senate bid in Maryland under the name Jon McGreevey and sometimes referred to himself as the “Patriot Whistleblower,” caused a furor last year when he described lurid acts of child abuse that he allegedly witnessed while working in an adult bookstore. White’s claims of child trafficking made him a sympathetic figure on the far right, where he had made similar and baseless allegations against Mike Pence and Chief Justice John Roberts following Trump’s 2022 election loss.

But the adult bookstore claims were a lie, White admitted this month.

