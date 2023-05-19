Fri. May 19th, 2023

    California Cops Probing Insane Video of Driver’s N-Word Meltdown

    The Daily Beast/Instagram

    California police are looking into a wild video of a white driver yelling racial slurs to a Black motorist and passengers before inadvertently ramming his car into a highway wall.

    The viral clip, originally uploaded by TikTok user @nunu2fyee, has circulated online with the caption “Oakland, California.”

    In the video, a person in the passenger seat of a vehicle films a white man driving a two-door, white Jeep Wrangler next to them on the highway. A blue uniform of some sort is seen hanging in the window behind the Jeep driver. A red fire extinguisher is in the back.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

