I earned MILLIONS from doing porn – but my adult film career ruined my life

A former porn star has revealed her bitter regret over her X-rated career which she says has ruined her life.

Riley Reid, who lives in a $4.8 million mansion in California, was featured in a moving video that recently resurfaced on Twitter.

The 31-year-old, real name Ashley Mathews, said she had “lost her whole family” after entering the world of adult entertainment.

She said people in the company “have to accept being ashamed every day of their lives”.

In the clip, which has so far been viewed more than 2.4 million times since it was posted on Wednesday, Riley can be seen sitting at a desk in a baggy sweater that reads, “Has anyone seen my trousers?”

Speaking directly to the camera, she begins: “I lost all my family and it sucks.

“So a lot of times when people ask me if they should do porn, I tell them no, I tell them it makes life really hard, it makes dating really hard, it makes family life really hard, that makes intimacy difficult.

“If you’re putting yourself out there and the world is judging you now, you have to accept being ashamed every day of your life.”

At the time, Riley said, “I don’t even want to have kids because I do porn, because I worry about how people treat my kid.

“With me personally, my mum was supportive at first – she kind of let me do anything. Not that I think it was a good thing, I had a lot of freedom.

“As time went on and I became successful, I started to feel like my mom was using me so she could live a more luxurious life.

“When I started setting these boundaries, not giving him money or things like that – it made our relationship a little more difficult and almost toxic and so it sucks.

As of 2021, Riley, who is married to freerunner Pasha Petkuns, was making up to $570,000 a month selling content on subscriber site OnlyFans.

“I don’t have a mom anymore, I don’t talk to her anymore, I miss having a mom. I feel like you can’t go back and you can’t go back.

“I don’t have that relationship with her anymore. I never think I will and it bothers me – it bothers me a lot.

She added: “I spoke to my dad and he struggles with my job in the industry and he is also religious.

“Recently I wanted to visit him and he said I couldn’t visit him because his wife – my mother-in-law – didn’t want me there. visiting my dad because my stepmom doesn’t like me doing porn.

“But then when I was fine can we go for coffee or breakfast, he was like ‘I don’t want to be seen in public with you’ and it hurts so much and it sucks.”

“I lost my family, I don’t talk to my brothers or my sisters. I think they all tried to take advantage of me and other things or they are like my dad and don’t want to be with me.

Riley concludes the clip with a dramatic sigh as she lays her head on the table.

She brought in a four-bed, six-bathroom mansion, set on a sprawling 3.6-acre lot, in Pasadena, Calif., for $4.8 million in cash.

That same year, she also married freerunner Pasha Petkuns and the couple have since welcomed a child together.