Fri. May 19th, 2023

    News

    Rudy Giuliani’s Election Fraud Lawyer Can’t Stand Him Anymore

    By

    May 19, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Rudy Giuliani’s Election Fraud Lawyer Can’t Stand Him Anymore

    Reuters/Brendan McDermid

    A prominent Philadelphia attorney and onetime Trump impeachment lawyer says he can’t stand to represent Rudy Giuliani any longer—insinuating in a court filing that Giuliani isn’t just impossible to work with, but he’s a cheapskate who refuses to pay.

    The allegations emerged Friday in a motion filed by Bruce Castor in Philadelphia to be removed as Giuliani’s counsel. Giuliani has “failed to respond to discovery requests or, frustratingly, work even in the slightest” with Castor, the disgruntled attorney wrote.

    Castor was representing Giuliani in a civil lawsuit filed by a voting supervisor who sought damages for lies spread by Giuliani, former President Donald Trump, and two Republican poll watchers about the 2020 election. The supervisor argued the false claims subjected him to unnecessary hate, ridicule, and physical threats.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Cannes’s ‘essential workers’ stage Carlton protest as French pension battle hits festival

    May 19, 2023
    News

    ‘Birds in a cage’? Logistical challenges on cards when Ukraine gets F-16s

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Reclusive Oscar-winning actor looks unrecognizable as he’s seen for the first time in FOUR YEARS

    May 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Cannes’s ‘essential workers’ stage Carlton protest as French pension battle hits festival

    May 19, 2023
    News

    ‘Birds in a cage’? Logistical challenges on cards when Ukraine gets F-16s

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Reclusive Oscar-winning actor looks unrecognizable as he’s seen for the first time in FOUR YEARS

    May 19, 2023
    News

    Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric BOTH announce their Wales retirements months before the World Cup

    May 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy