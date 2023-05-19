Fri. May 19th, 2023

    This Editor-Approved ‘Botox in a Bottle’ Serum Is 30% Off

    Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Murad.

    While there’s no one topical product that can yield quite the same results as dermal injectables like fillers and neuromodulators (i.e. Botox and Juvederm), there are select skincare items (albeit a very, very select few) that come remarkably close to mimicking the effects you expect from in-office treatments. One of the best examples of topical skincare serums that rival the results of injectables (thanks to skincare’s latest superstar ingredient, topical neuropeptides, that mimic the results of injectable wrinkle reducers) is Murad’s best-selling Targeted Wrinkle Corrector.

    Not only have countless beauty editors endorsed its Botox-like anti-aging benefits, but it’s also won over plenty of dermatologists as well. As such, it’s really no surprise the formula’s been sold out on and off since it launched. Fortunately, the Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is back in stock, and for a limited time, you can score the coveted serum and its accompanying Youth Renewal Supplement for just $94 ($134 value). This powerful anti-aging duo helps target the signs of aging from both the inside and out, helping to accelerate the results even faster than using the serum alone.

