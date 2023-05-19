Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric BOTH announce their Wales retirements months before the World Cup

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric added two more seismic blows to the most tumultuous season in Welsh rugby history when, in shock, they announced their immediate international retirement on Friday.

Jones finally ended the greatest Test career of any player to wear Wales red. Only the great Sir Gareth Edwards is able to rival him for this honour.

The 37-year-old striker’s current status as the most capped international of all time is unlikely to be beaten. He retires with a total of 170 caps to his name, including a remarkable 158 with Wales and 12 with the British and Irish Lions. Still, the timing of his and Tipuric’s decisions is odd.

Mail Sport understands the alarming current state of Welsh rugby – which has been hit hard by controversy on and off the pitch this season – as well as doubts over whether they would make the World Cup in just four months, have helped what both players call it quits on the eve of the world showpiece.

Jones and Tipuric were both named in an extended Wales training squad ahead of the World Cup earlier this month, but neither will now travel to the tournament in France.

“Having been selected in the preliminary squad for this year’s World Cup and after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the WRU, I have decided to step away from international play,” Jones said. “After 17 years, I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future greats. “My grandfather and my father both fueled my passion for rugby in my youth, which has continued throughout.

“The opportunity to be a professional in the sport I love was a dream come true. “To represent my home region, the Ospreys, and the clubs in the region, namely Mumbles and in particular Bonymaen who have guided in my favorite years, was more than special and something I am extremely grateful for. A huge thank you to the staff and players who have been part of my journey.

‘To the people closest to me, my family, I couldn’t have done this without you. Through injuries, defeats and successes, you have always been there and you will be for the future.

“Despite all that I have achieved, my children will always be my greatest achievement.”

Jones made his Wales debut in 2006. His longevity in the second row – one of the most demanding positions in Test rugby – has been remarkable. A phenomenal player with an intense aversion to the media, it was only fitting that Jones would make his announcement late on a Friday afternoon and on social media from which he had already blocked some of his closest press opponents.

Jones has won five Six Nations titles with Wales, three Grand Slams and made it to four World Cups, although he will not make a fifth.

While confirming he will no longer play for Wales, Jones’ statement did not mention whether or not he would continue in domestic rugby. He was a one-club man with the Swansea Ospreys, but his contract there was due to expire at the end of the World Cup.

It’s likely he’ll end his career playing for the Barbarians, first against the World XV at Twickenham one week on Sunday and then against Swansea at St Helens on May 31.

“I would like to congratulate Al on his phenomenal international career,” said Wales head coach Warren Gatland. “His leadership, dedication and determination are second to none and he has been an incredibly special player for Wales over the past 17 years.

“I’m very lucky to have been able to work with him with Wales and the Lions.

Al’s passion and commitment to his country is boundless. He and his family can be immensely proud of all he has achieved and to know that he is leaving a lasting legacy in Welsh rugby.

Mail Sport understands Wales’ senior management were caught off guard by Jones and Tipuric’s announcements, with the latter not informing Gatland until Friday afternoon.

Tipuric, an exceptional flanker who earned 93 caps for Wales, will continue to play with the Ospreys. He was a Six Nations winner with Wales in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021.

While there were doubts over whether Jones would be a key figure in France, Tipuric was expected to be a regular on the day at the World Cup. The 33-year-old leaves a big void with Thomas Young a possible call-up to replace him, although Gatland are blessed for open flankers in the form of Tommy Renell and Jac Morgan.

The 2022/23 Welsh rugby season has been nothing short of chaotic. This has included the return of Gatland as head coach after the sacking of Wayne Pivac, the resignation of the Welsh Rugby Union chief executive, a sexism and misogyny scandal and a threat of a player strike among several other issues. burning. The unscheduled retirements of Jones and Tipuric only added to this feeling of disorder. Gatland faces an enormous task to stabilize the ship this summer.

“It was a privilege to put on the Welsh shirt and have so many great memories,” said Tipuric, in a low-key statement that summed up his down-to-earth philosophy. “I would like to thank all the players and coaches I have had the chance to work with over the years and the wonderful support I have received from the Welsh public.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all of my energy into playing for my hometown, the Ospreys.”