The true number of Americans who have fled Dem-led crime-ridden cities since the pandemic

The true number of Americans who have fled crime-ridden, Democratic-run cities has been revealed in official census figures, with New York seeing the largest exodus.

Violence, homelessness, coronavirus restrictions and high taxes have sparked unprecedented change in populations across the country over the past two years.

NYC has seen the largest population decline with an incredible 404,750 people fleeing the Big Apple between 2020 and 2022, the US Census Bureau revealed Thursday. More than 75,000 Chicagoans left the Windy City, while 74,000 citizens left LA.

The data revealed that most people are fleeing south and to smaller cities in red states like San Antonio in Texas, Phoenix, Arizona and Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Among the thousands leaving the big cities are billionaires Elon Musk, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones.

The introduction of working from home due to the coronavirus, high taxes and the rapidly rising cost of living has led to huge demographic changes across the country

Boston suffered an exodus of 20,864 people seeing its population shrink to 650,706 between 2020 and 2022 while 18,227 left Portland which now has 635,067 inhabitants.

Detroit saw 16,966 leave the city and now has a population of 620,376 and 13,208 left Baltimore which has 569,931.

Memphis and Louisville are the only southern cities among the top 10 outbound destinations with 10,112 and 7,997 people fleeing, leaving them with populations of 621,056 and 624,444 respectively.

Four of the top 10 cities that saw an influx of residents between 2020 and 2022 are in Texas, two in Arizona, two in Florida, and one in Idaho and Nevada.

A total of 33,684 people flocked to San Antonio, Texas, bringing its population to 1,472,909, 33,133 people moved to Fort Worth, Texas, which now has a population of 956,709 and Phoenix, Arizona, added 32,072 new inhabitants to its population of 1,612,337.

Other cities popular among Americans were in Florida, with Port St. Lucie gaining 24,982 new residents, increasing its population to 231,790, and Cape Cora gaining an additional 21,584 people to bring its population count to 216,992.

The state of Florida gained more than 655,200 people between 2020 and 2022, the data shows.

While Georgetown in Texas saw the biggest increase in population with 14.4% more people, or 18,214, moving to the town which now has a population of 86,507.

Henderson in Nevada saw 12,376 move into the city, bringing its population to 331,415, and Buckeye in Arizona saw an influx of 11,813 and its population now stands at 105,567.

And the population of Meridian, Idaho increased by 10,331 to 129,736 and McKinney, Texas saw an increase of 10,033 to a total of 207,507.

The new data suggests the trend of people looking to get away from the bustle of big cities – as well as high taxes and high living costs – is continuing.

This was prompted by the flexible work shift that came about as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the need for more space at home.

As pundits have suggested Americans ‘vote with their feet’ and bid farewell to sky-high taxes, high living costs and poor job prospects in Democratic-leaning areas for better deals in red states .

Mark Perry, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, a think tank, said the overall population drift was from Democratic-led states to booming cities run mostly by Republicans in the South and West. from the country.

Chicago saw 75,037 leave and now has a population of 2,665,039

The data revealed that most people are fleeing south and to smaller cities like San Antonio (pictured) in Texas, which saw 33,684 people flock there to take its population to 1,472,909.

Phoenix, Arizona added 32,072 new residents to its population of 1,612,337

“Americans are leaving blue states that are more economically stagnant, fiscally unhealthy states with higher tax burdens, and hostile business climates with higher energy and housing costs and fewer economic and job opportunities,” he said. said Perry.

They opt for “financially sound, more economically vibrant and business-friendly red states, with lower tax and regulatory burdens, lower energy and housing costs, and more economic and job opportunities.”

The counties that lost the most people are all located in high-tax states, namely California, Illinois and New York. They have also been ravaged by homelessness, drug abuse, and high rents and living costs.

California is the epicenter of the homelessness crisis in the United States. About a third of the entire US homeless population – 171,521 people – is in California, and Los Angeles is home to about 65,000.

In contrast, the counties with the greatest influx of people were in Arizona, Texas and Florida, where taxes are significantly lower. Destination areas generally have more affordable housing and fewer problems like crime and vagrancy.

According to the Tax Foundation, a nonprofit policy group, Florida, Texas, South Dakota, Tennessee and Nevada are particularly attractive to arrivals because they do not levy taxes on workers’ wages.

At the other end, California, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon are losing people due to their double-digit tax rates, which wage earners must pay in addition to their federal and local taxes.

People are also moving to overcome the rising cost of living – and the biggest expense for most people is rent.

Other cities popular among Americans were in Florida, with Port St. Lucie gaining 24,982 new residents, bringing its population to 231,790.

The ultra-rich have also decided to flee the big cities with billionaire Elon Musk (pictured) moving Tesla’s headquarters from California to Austin, Texas in 2021 to take advantage of the country’s lack of personal income tax ‘State.

According to RentCafe, an apartment listing service, the most affordable states in the United States are Oklahoma, where the average renter spends $957 per month, Arkansas ($987 per month) and North Dakota. ($1,011 per month).

The most expensive US states to rent an apartment are Massachusetts ($2,632 per month), New York ($2,552 per month) and California ($2,506 per month) – states that are experiencing population decline.

Carolina Panthers owner Tepper, who has a net worth of $18.5 billion, and hedge fund manager Jones, who has a net worth of $7.5 billion, have both left New York in recent years. years for the Palm Beach area, citing tax reasons.

And podcaster Joe Rogan left his longtime home of Los Angeles for Texas for “a little more freedom.”

Figures from the New York State Department of Tax and Finance show that the exodus of millionaires from the Empire State that began during the Covid-19 pandemic has not stopped in 2021.

The number of those earning more than $25 million who fled the state in 2021 is 1,453, just 520 less than the amount that remained at the height of shutdowns and intense social distancing.

A total of 8% of New York’s ultra-rich left in 2021.