A 46-bedroom Texas mansion that nobody wanted, sat abandoned for decades, and nearly got bought 20 times finally has tenants

The exterior of the mansion while it was vacant.
A 63,000-square-foot mansion near Houston, Texas, has sat vacant for more than 20 years.
Owner Jim Youngblood tried to sell the vacant home more than 20 times, but every deal fell through.
He finally decided to rent out chunks of space to small businesses and groups — and it’s working.
A colossal mansion in Manvel, Texas, has sat vacant for more than 20 years — but it finally has occupants.
In 2001, Ulysses Watkins, a physician, and his wife started building a 63,000-square-foot house in Manvel, a town 30 minutes south of Houston. Construction stopped about 80% through when the couple decided the house was too big, according to the current owner of the property, Jim Youngblood.
It sat in an empty field like a behemoth. No one ever moved in.
In 2007, Youngblood, a partner at a local leasing and property management company, bought the abandoned mansion for $525,000. He then tried to get rid of it over and over again, for prices as high as $3.6 million.
Every buyer fell through. (“Everybody has these grand ideas,” Youngblood told Realtor.com in 2016, “but they don’t have any money.”)
“I held onto it for several years and had it under contract over 20 times,” Youngblood told the Houston Chronicle, “but nobody could get it closed.”
In 2019, he at last decided to change his approach. If no one wanted to live there, maybe a small business or an organization would want to rent an affordably priced office.
He rezoned the property for commercial use and started remodeling, adding 180 parking spaces and fixing up the still-unfinished interior.
So far, it’s working: Youngblood has been able to find a church and a daycare to occupy 10,000 square feet each. Two insurance companies are also listed as tenants on the listing advertising the additional space for rent at $20.40 per square foot per year.
Here’s a look photos of the enormous and maligned building through the years, as well as a glimpse into its long, intriguing history.
Originally, Ulysses Watkins, a physician, planned for so many rooms to house foster children, according to Youngblood.
But Watkins and his wife realized that their vision was too grand, so they abandoned the project more than halfway through.
Even after Youngblood bought it, though, the mansion sat vacant and unfinished.
It was vandalized multiple times.
“It’s been an eyesore and a money pit for the last 10 years,” Youngblood told ABC13 in 2019.
The annual cost of taxes and insurance was lower before Youngblood started renovating the mansion a few years ago.
Still, it’s added up over the years.
“Since we have owned it, we have spent more than $750,000 for taxes and insurance,” Youngblood said via email.
That plan ultimately fell through when neighbors opposed the plan.
“We got completely outvoted,” Youngblood said. “In order for me to obtain a light commercial permit, I had to take the veterans’ housing completely off the table.”
“I went and found a private school that wanted to occupy the building,” Youngblood said. “I started remodeling the building in accordance with their plan. And the school went out of business and went bankrupt before they were able to ever get in here.”
The address of the property, formerly 2354 County Road 59, is now 11800 Magnolia Parkway, according to the real-estate listing advertising vacant space in the building.
“The church is still hanging on,” Youngblood said. “And thank goodness the church was able to find a daycare that would take up 10,000 square feet.”
Renters Warehouse, a leasing and property management company where Youngblood is a partner, also has office space in the building.
He said he’s still on the hunt for additional tenants.
“There are four spaces available downstairs, but upstairs I have up to 20,000 square feet of contiguous space not being utilized at all,” he said. “I would like to find a couple of larger companies that need 5,000 or 10,000 square feet to occupy that.”
“The daycare is completely separated from the businesses, so we won’t be able to hear a bunch of kids playing,” he said.
