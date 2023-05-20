Outrage erupts as NYC lawyer unleashes fury on vendors selling food without permit in local park

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A New York City lawyer is facing a relentless backlash this week after taking to Twitter to unleash her wrath on two street vendors who allegedly sold unlicensed food at an Upper West Side park.

Sonya Shaykhoun, who goes by the name “Esq”. online, sparked a firestorm of criticism when she complained about the presence of a simple food stand in Riverside Park on Twitter, sparking accusations of pettiness and entitlement among New Yorkers.

In her tweet, she shared photos of two women who appeared to have a small table set up by the side of a path in the park. She then expresses her displeasure at seeing someone selling food in a public park without showing their license.

She then claimed to have called 911 and reported the vendors, who were not identified, to the police.

But users were quick to criticize her for being “mean and vindictive”. “Get a hobby and leave society alone, you are an absolute lunatic,” one user said.

Shaykhoun wrote: “I was coming back from tennis at Riverside Park yesterday and came across this ad hoc unlicensed food stall. They were calling people to buy from them and I asked ‘where is your license’ because we all know the license has to be displayed. Well, the woman in blue got belligerent and started filming me and refused to show me her license. She started filming me and getting more and more aggressive. I called her a name. Then I called 911.’

But a police department spokesman said there was no record of such a complaint.

Her Tweet continued, “What happened to that?” The agents never called me back. It was at the 99th street entrance. We have beautiful parks, if you see people defacing them by setting up illegal stalls, call the police. It’s time to take back our beautiful city.

Yet instead of getting the support she perhaps expected, Shaykhoun’s tweet became the target of scathing ridicule and disdain from fellow New Yorkers, who were quick to denounce her critics apparently insignificant.

Many laughed at his self-righteousness. One user posted a checklist for kids: “Is anyone in danger? ” Is anyone hurt ? Have you tried to solve the problem by yourself? Were you minding your own business?

Others expressed despair at his frivolous complaint, especially in this economic climate, as many New Yorkers struggle to make a living.

One said: ‘This poor woman is doing her best to survive this latest economic meltdown. Maybe millions of people wouldn’t be in the same dire situation if our government didn’t require taxes, fees and permits for everything. Please, please don’t be so cruel.

As the online frenzy escalated, Shaykhoun’s tweet quickly went viral, earning 6,000 responses Thursday night.

Some Internet users were indignant: “Jesus Christ Karen. Get a life and leave the others alone.

‘There are cool people, then there’s you. Kindness matters.

Many netizens also shared their appreciation for the food vendors: “When I’m in Mexico, there’s a 100% chance I’ll stop to eat when I see a lady selling food from the trunk of her car. from tupperware bowls”. Some of the best food ever,” said one.

Shaykhoun continues to tweet relentlessly in response to his detractors.

A Twitter user posted the address of Shaykhoun’s law firms and she replied, “Okay, let’s turn lemons into lemonade. Selling food to the public without the necessary permits is not only a health risk, it is also prohibited. If you need help with your food license applications, I’m happy to help. If you are financially disadvantaged, we can find an agreement. Feel free to email or call me with your licensing requirements. Thank you very much Sonya

She added this to her original tweet: “Next time you’re tempted to buy food from unlicensed vendors, hope it doesn’t end up like the customers in this story who bought the vendor’s burgers based on human remains.

“The law is there for your protection. How do you know the food isn’t mixed with fentanyl or other harmful toxins? You can’t even trust licensed sellers, how are you going to trust unlicensed sellers? But of course, make me the Twitter anti-hero of the week. But if you buy a burger down the street from Mr. or Mrs. Unlicensed and you bite off a human toe or an eyeball, don’t come crying at me because, clear your throat…’

Shaykhoun is an attorney at the law firm of Sonya Shaykhoun, Esq., according to her LinkedIn.

She describes herself as a “qualified, award-winning lawyer in New York doing cross-border transactions; technology, media, telecoms and satellites; aviation; large contracts; & Compliance and author of the forthcoming book, “The Commercially Savvy Lawyer.”‘

DailyMail.com contacted Shaykoun for comment but did not hear back.