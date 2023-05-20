Mail Sport’s CHRIS SUTTON offers his predictions for this weekend’s Premier League action

<!–

In the penultimate weekend of Premier League action, only the club bottom of the table – Southampton – have their fate assured this season.

But this weekend’s run of matches will go some way to changing that, with Manchester City’s win over Chelsea naming them title winners for the third successive season.

After beating Brighton on Thursday, Newcastle can seal Champions League football next season with victory against relegation-threatened Leicester.

But there are still tensions in the race for European places and further down the table, as Leeds, Everton, Leicester and Nottingham Forest all battle for crucial points to ensure their safety for next season’s campaign. .

Here, Mail Sport’s CHRIS SUTTON offers his predictions for this weekend’s action.

Manchester City will almost certainly be crowned Premier League champions on Sunday

Newcastle will be guaranteed a place in the Champions League with a win over Leicester

Brentford will be forced to endure their first game without Ivan Toney after his FA ban

Tottenham 1 Brentford 1

No Ivan Toney for Brentford but I see them getting something here against an uninspired team under Ryan Mason.

Tottenham have been out of contention for European places in recent weeks

Bournemouth 1Manchester United 2

A lot is at stake for United, so I fancy them winning, and they will be helped with Bournemouth safe from relegation.

With just two weeks to go, Manchester United need to cement their grip on a UCL place

Fulham 2 Crystal Palace 1

Eberechi Eze has been a class act for Palace recently, but I like Fulham. They play with creativity and freedom.

Fulham were able to call on Aleksandar Mitrovic for the first time in eight games and he had an instant impact against Southampton

Liverpool 3 Aston Villa 1

Villa might frustrate the counterattack, but Liverpool have looked unstoppable in the last seven games and I fancy them winning the last two games on their final push into the top four.

Liverpool’s seven-game winning streak has them chasing a Champions League future

Wolves 1 Everton 1

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in fine form and he is crucial to Everton’s safety offer. But Wolves are well trained and I think this one will be a draw.

A fit and on-fire Dominic Calvert-Lewin (right) has been sorely missed at times during this tenure

Nottingham Forest 1 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have been out of control in so many games recently but Forest, in front of a raucous crowd, will shake it all off and possibly a draw.

Former title contenders Arsenal often looked defeated as the season drew to a close

West Ham 0 Leeds 0

Leeds have won two away games this season and will stay here to try and score a late goal. I don’t think it will work and I can see a draw.

Sam Allardyce’s side held Newcastle to a draw at home but are desperate for points

Brighton 2 Southampton 0

Southampton will frustrate Brighton but I don’t think they will be able to face Roberto De Zerbi’s men.

Brighton will need to recover quickly from their 4-1 humiliation at St James’ Park on Thursday

Manchester City 5Chelsea 0

I saw City smash Real Madrid and it was unbelievable. Chelsea have no plan and will be separated.

Chelsea have looked rudderless under Frank Lampard and are set to be swept away by City

Newcastle 3 Leicester 1

Leicester’s defense is not strong enough, despite the return of Jonny Evans. They will not be able to face Newcastle.