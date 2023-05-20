Igloo Coolers Got a Retro Redesign Just in Time for Summer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In my parent’s garage, you’ll find a ton of cool stuff just picking up dust. Halloween decorations, old cameras, a train set (remember those?), and sitting right next to their cars—an old-school cooler. They truly don’t make coolers like they used to anymore. Maybe what made them so great wasn’t really the features, but the memories kept inside—of beach days where the wheels were inevitably clogged with sand, or of perilous hikes where the cooler had to be dragged up, one way or another.

I’m not going to suggest you use that old cooler you have in the garage—let’s be real, it’s probably time to chuck it. However, Igloo launched a retro collection of their ’90s and ’70s cooler lines that may bring back some of those cherished memories.

Read more at The Daily Beast.