This Moisturizing Anti-Chafe Stick Is the Answer to Your Summer Skirt Prayers

What’s arguably more fab than First Aid Beauty’s hydrating skincare? Its new Anti-Chafe Stick. Chafing is the irritating skin problem that stems from our legs, arms, etc., rubbing together—usually while walking or running—and especially in hot weather. Just in time for summer, First Aid Beauty launched the ultimate anti-chafe solution, formulated with shea butter and colloidal oatmeal, this new anti-chafe solution is safe for sensitive skin, and it’s vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free.

The Anti-Chafe stick is (of course) sweat-resistant, creating a comfortable barrier that stays put all day, whether you’re running a marathon or just running around town. The non-greasy formula glides on clear, so you can forget about applying powder deodorant and checking every few minutes to make sure it hasn’t made its way onto your black biker shorts.

