Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and the Apocalyptic ‘Centrists’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

Are you aware of how much of your life is puppet-mastered by George Soros, the humanity-hating supervillain? If not, you’re entranced by the lies of the globalist/RINO/Deep State.

Do you know the FBI and CIA are engaging in Psyops to make the right-wing “disaffected liberal” podcaster Tim Pool look bad after news reports showed a white nationalist mass shooter was a big fan of Pool? No? You must be a blue-pilled NPC.

Have you heard the Good News? The end is nigh. Well, not from climate change or the increasing fragility of global democracy or anything like that—but from the “woke mind virus,” which was created in the labs of postmodern academia to finally exact Mao’s godless communist revolution. Don’t believe that? That’s because you’re too cowardly to believe anything but “the Cathedral’s” narrative.

Read more at The Daily Beast.