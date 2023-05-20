Sat. May 20th, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and the Apocalyptic ‘Centrists’

    By

    May 20, 2023 , , ,
    Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and the Apocalyptic ‘Centrists’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Getty

    Are you aware of how much of your life is puppet-mastered by George Soros, the humanity-hating supervillain? If not, you’re entranced by the lies of the globalist/RINO/Deep State.

    Do you know the FBI and CIA are engaging in Psyops to make the right-wing “disaffected liberal” podcaster Tim Pool look bad after news reports showed a white nationalist mass shooter was a big fan of Pool? No? You must be a blue-pilled NPC.

    Have you heard the Good News? The end is nigh. Well, not from climate change or the increasing fragility of global democracy or anything like that—but from the “woke mind virus,” which was created in the labs of postmodern academia to finally exact Mao’s godless communist revolution. Don’t believe that? That’s because you’re too cowardly to believe anything but “the Cathedral’s” narrative.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PGA Championship has THREE-WAY tie as Scheffler, Conner, and Hovland are all five-under

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Megan Fox flaunts her incredible figure in a busty ruffle dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

    May 20, 2023
    News

    NYC is so heavy it’s sinking as fast as Venice, Italy, new calculations suggest

    May 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    PGA Championship has THREE-WAY tie as Scheffler, Conner, and Hovland are all five-under

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Megan Fox flaunts her incredible figure in a busty ruffle dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

    May 20, 2023
    News

    NYC is so heavy it’s sinking as fast as Venice, Italy, new calculations suggest

    May 20, 2023
    News

    The Left Needs a Spiritual Renaissance. So Does America.

    May 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy