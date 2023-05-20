Sat. May 20th, 2023

    News

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Meet Sylvester Stallone’s Very Snoozy Daughters

    By

    May 20, 2023 , , , ,
    Nepo Baby of the Week: Meet Sylvester Stallone’s Very Snoozy Daughters

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    News flash, everyone: Rocky Balboa is a girl dad. I’ll say it again: Famous Hollywood tough guy Sylvester Stallone is a man with daughters!

    This is essentially the premise of a new, very boring reality show—excuse me, docuseries—called The Family Stallone that premiered this week on Paramount+. The series follows the home life of Hollywood icon Stallone while he’s filming yet another Paramount+ show called Tulsa King from that Yellowstone guy. (Of course.)

    The series is also a coming-out of sorts for his three twentysomething daughters and former Miss Golden Globes(es), Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Flavin—who almost divorced him last year over a dog, allegedly—is also in the mix.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PGA Championship has THREE-WAY tie as Scheffler, Conner, and Hovland are all five-under

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Megan Fox flaunts her incredible figure in a busty ruffle dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

    May 20, 2023
    News

    NYC is so heavy it’s sinking as fast as Venice, Italy, new calculations suggest

    May 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    PGA Championship has THREE-WAY tie as Scheffler, Conner, and Hovland are all five-under

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Megan Fox flaunts her incredible figure in a busty ruffle dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

    May 20, 2023
    News

    NYC is so heavy it’s sinking as fast as Venice, Italy, new calculations suggest

    May 20, 2023
    News

    The Left Needs a Spiritual Renaissance. So Does America.

    May 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy