Nepo Baby of the Week: Meet Sylvester Stallone’s Very Snoozy Daughters

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

News flash, everyone: Rocky Balboa is a girl dad. I’ll say it again: Famous Hollywood tough guy Sylvester Stallone is a man with daughters!

This is essentially the premise of a new, very boring reality show—excuse me, docuseries—called The Family Stallone that premiered this week on Paramount+. The series follows the home life of Hollywood icon Stallone while he’s filming yet another Paramount+ show called Tulsa King from that Yellowstone guy. (Of course.)

The series is also a coming-out of sorts for his three twentysomething daughters and former Miss Golden Globes(es), Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Flavin—who almost divorced him last year over a dog, allegedly—is also in the mix.

