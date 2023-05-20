Texas toddler dies after being thrown from crashing car which landed on top of her

Annalize Renee Nava, 3, died Thursday in the crash in Waco, Texas

A toddler who was apparently not wearing a seatbelt died after being thrown from a car that ran a red light and crashed, landing on top of her.

Witnesses at the scene in Waco, Texas lifted the car of 3-year-old Annalize Renee Nava and “began rescue measures” on the child, police said.

But despite their best efforts, the little girl could not be saved and died from her injuries in a nearby hospital.

Waco police said in a Facebook post that the ‘unsecured 3-year-old girl’ was thrown from the car and ‘landed on top of her’. Further details have not been released and it is unclear who was driving or why they ran the red light.

There are no charges at this time, but police said an investigation is ongoing. By Texas law, children under the age of eight or 4 feet 9 inches tall must be buckled in a child safety seat.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday at an intersection in Waco, about 90 miles south of Fort Worth, and involved three vehicles.

The driver of the Chevy Lumina ran a red light at the intersection of South 17th Street and Clay Avenue, and slammed into another vehicle, which sent the two into a third vehicle, police said.

The toddler, who was ‘unsecured’, police said, was ejected from the Lumina, which then landed on top of her.

CreCre Evans, who helped lift the child’s vehicle, posted a heartbreaking video on Facebook saying the child would still be alive if she had been cordoned off.

“You all have to make sure you strap those kids up because it was an innocent baby,” she cried as she laid flowers along the road where the accident took place.