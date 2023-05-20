Sat. May 20th, 2023

    News

    Inside Alec Baldwin’s Crusade to Take Down a Nobel Prize-Winning Lab

    By

    May 20, 2023 , , , ,
    Inside Alec Baldwin’s Crusade to Take Down a Nobel Prize-Winning Lab

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    This article is adapted from Robert P. Crease’s book The Leak: Politics, Activists, and Loss of Trust at Brookhaven National Laboratory and it originally appeared in The MIT Press Reader.

    In the summer of 1997, an environmental activist and sport fishing boat captain named Bill Smith called actor Alec Baldwin. He wanted to meet him at a diner in Amagansett, where Baldwin had a house, to talk about the nearby Brookhaven National Laboratory.

    An intimidating presence—burly, loud, and swaggering, with a ponytail and facial stubble—Smith was absolutely convinced that Brookhaven was not only contaminating the Peconic River but that “these bastards are killing people on Long Island and they’re getting away with it.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PGA Championship has THREE-WAY tie as Scheffler, Conner, and Hovland are all five-under

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Megan Fox flaunts her incredible figure in a busty ruffle dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

    May 20, 2023
    News

    NYC is so heavy it’s sinking as fast as Venice, Italy, new calculations suggest

    May 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    PGA Championship has THREE-WAY tie as Scheffler, Conner, and Hovland are all five-under

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Megan Fox flaunts her incredible figure in a busty ruffle dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

    May 20, 2023
    News

    NYC is so heavy it’s sinking as fast as Venice, Italy, new calculations suggest

    May 20, 2023
    News

    The Left Needs a Spiritual Renaissance. So Does America.

    May 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy