Crows Nest: Shocking vision captures moment schoolboys were struck by car on Pacific Highway

WARNING: Graphic content

Two 12-year-old boys and 13-year-old taken to hospital

They were hit on Pacific Highway at Crows Nest

Shocking footage shows three schoolboys pushed into traffic after a car slammed into a crowd of students crossing the road at a busy intersection.

Two 12-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy were taken to hospital at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after being hit by a car at a Pacific Highway intersection in Crows Nest.

Dashcam video of the incident has surfaced of the moment a crowd of children begin crossing the road to a green pedestrian light for stationary traffic.

The three boys appear to be racing ahead of the others before a car hits them and throws them into the middle of the intersection.

Shocking dash cam footage captured the moment three schoolboys were pushed into traffic after a car slammed into a crowd of students crossing the road at a busy intersection (pictured)

All three were injured and are still in hospital.

The crowd of schoolchildren appears to freeze in shock before checking the road for oncoming traffic and rushing in to help the three boys.

One described the sound of a ‘bang’ followed by screeching cars.

A second witness said the scene that followed was “absolutely insane,” as ambulances and police cars rolled into the street in response.

“There were police everywhere directing traffic, ambulances everywhere and police escorting the ambulances to the hospital,” he told 9 News.

An 18-year-old university student cried in court on Friday after being charged with several offenses, including dangerous and negligent driving and failing to stop.

Vansh Khanna, who police say was behind the wheel of the car, was arrested just 30 minutes after the incident in the nearby suburb of Lane Cove.

Manly’s local court was told on Friday that the Indian foreigner has been living in Sydney for three months and is in his first year of a Bachelor of IT at Macquarie University.

According to police, he was behind the wheel of his sister’s Honda Accord when the vehicle hit the children.

Mr Khanna’s bail conditions require him to surrender his passport and permit and stay at the Lane Cove house he shares with his sister.

He must appear in court on June 8.