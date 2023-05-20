Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Playing the Nuclear Card Is Putin’s Version of Flop Sweat

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Public Domain

    The following is excerpted from a new afterword to the paperback edition of Lessons from the Edge, the bestselling memoir by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitcha pioneering diplomat who spent her career advancing democracy in the post-Soviet world. Yovanovitch penned this afterword on Russia’s war in Ukraine in the fall of 2022 and continues to speak publicly about the latest developments.

    Russian Psyops Against the West

    As Russia’s war on the Ukrainian people continues, so do its efforts to deter the West from providing support to Ukraine. Russia has doubled down on its psychological operations by repeatedly floating the idea that it might deploy tactical nuclear weapons if “its” lands are threatened. This scenario seems unlikely, since such strikes would not necessarily make a difference on the battlefield and would probably even further isolate Russia internationally. But we also need to keep in mind that our logic is not Putin’s logic, as demonstrated by his large-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that one can never rule out the crazy or the purely evil when talking about him.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

