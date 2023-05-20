The Left Needs a Spiritual Renaissance. So Does America.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Throw a rock down a busy street and chances are you won’t hit a single American who feels good about the state of American political dialogue.

Those of us on the left can choose to take comfort in a sense of relative innocence, as the demagoguery and divisiveness on the right rise to a fever pitch. But scratch the surface and you will find that nearly everyone, of whatever party, feels an emptiness—a soullessness—to our shared political life.

As we brace ourselves for an election season that threatens to be even more fractious, bombastic, and incoherent than our last one, the left cannot, and should not, simply count on the continued meltdown of the right.

