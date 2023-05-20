Megan Fox flaunts her incredible figure in a busty ruffle dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party

Advertisement

Megan Fox showed off her incredible figure on Friday when she donned a busty ruffle dress for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

The bombshell’s solo performance comes on the heels of her attending another Sports Illustrated bash in New York City, where she was joined by her reappearing twin flame Machine Gun Kelly, 33 – who made their first public appearance together since the alleged collapse of their relationship.

For her big night in Florida, Fox, 37, amped up her clean design with sleek amber locks and flawless glamour.

The star of Jennifer’s Body — one of many famous sex symbols appearing on the glossy pages of the magazine — adorned her busty chest with an evil eye necklace and flashed a sharp pink manicure.

Meanwhile, MGK was seen leaving The Big Apple with his wet pink hair in a white towel turban while holding on to what appeared to be a talking stick.

Megan’s sultry gig in Florida is coming up after sources told PEOPLE that she doesn’t make it easy for MGK.

“He’s doing what he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it,” an insider revealed. “They’re slowly working on reconciliation, but he’s still completely in the doghouse.”

The pair’s inner circle is reportedly not betting on success when it comes to Fox and MGK making it to the altar.

“It’s still an unhealthy dynamic though,” the insider said, “and their friends just don’t see this lasting.”

But alas, hope remains: “He has a lot to prove, and he doesn’t want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super practical. It’s a work in progress.’

The pair didn’t walk the red carpet together at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bash, but they were captured having a sweet moment in the wings.

In recent months, there have been rumors that the sex symbol’s engagement to Kelly was on the rocks following allegations that the rapper-turned-rocker had been unfaithful.

They were last seen together in photos obtained by DailyMail.com early last month while vacationing in Hawaii.

Next to Fox in Florida, the spotlight caught the eye of Brooks Nader, 27, who left little to the imagination in a sheer black bodysuit that showed off her sensational legs.

The Lebanese beauty showed off her cleavage with the plunging neckline of the design, and she added a dramatic glow with a hood and dazzling earrings.