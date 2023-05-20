Mother is jailed for 12 years after stabbing a man in the street with the help of her female lover

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A woman who ‘mistreated’ notorious serial killer Rose West in prison has been sentenced again to 12 and a half years after she stabbed a man in the street with the help of her lover.

Mother-of-two Julie McAllister, 44, and her partner Candice Tote, 47, were both armed when they confronted the victim in Byker, Newcastle, last November after searching the streets for him.

It is still unclear what the background to the problems was.

Newcastle Crown Court heard McAllister swing her knife at the man, but he deflected the blow and disarmed her before a bystander intervened and knocked her over.

Tote, who had brandished her gun in support of her friend, was then knocked away by the same bystander.

The court heard that McAllister went back at the victim within seconds, but he managed to take the knife from her and cut her stomach with it.

Tote then handed McAllister another knife, with which she inflicted severe stab wounds on the man.

The court heard that the victim also suffered rib fractures and lung contusions.

His blood pressure and oxygen saturation were “immeasurable” when he arrived at the hospital and he required blood products, a chest drain and surgery.

He also developed complications from a lung infection.

McAllister, of Bollingbroke Street, Byker, admitted he was injured intentionally.

Tote, of Cumberland House Westgate Road, Newcastle, admitted to threatening another with a knife and a fight.

Mr Recorder Whitehead has sentenced McAllister, who has previously been convicted of violence, to 12.5 years behind bars with an extended four-year license to protect the public.

In March 2017, McAllister said she assaulted Rose West (pictured) in prison because she was “sick” with the amount of fan mail the child killer was getting from admirers

He said the victim was left “almost dead” and told McAllister, “You were determined to attack him until you were stopped or he was seriously injured or worse.”

The judge said the confrontation was like a “public knife fight” and sentenced Tote to 21 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation demands.

The court heard that both women come from difficult backgrounds and have had long-term relationships.

In March 2017, McAllister said she assaulted Rose West in prison because she was “sick” with the amount of fan mail the child killer was getting from admirers.

She is said to have repeatedly ‘punched’ West in the face during the vicious attack on Durham’s HMP Low Newton.

West, who is serving life in prison for killing 10 children, developed a black eye and swollen face after being repeatedly pinned and beaten.

McAllister told Chronicle Live, “West has a fan club. She gets the most fan mail.

“She walks through the prison like she owns it. It made me sick, so I cracked her.

“She’s a horrible, mean woman. The fact that she still gets fan mail shows that there are sick people out there.”