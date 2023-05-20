Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Aussie cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is now a ‘Wrexham fan’ after watching the gripping documentary

    Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is now a ‘Wrexham fan’ after watching football documentary starring Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

    Marnus Labuschagne has jumped on the Wrexham bandwagon
    An Australian cricketer inspired by a hit sports documentary
    Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is co-owner of Wrexham AFC

    By Andrew Prentice for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 9:46 p.m. EDT, May 19, 2023 | Update: 9:46 p.m. EDT, May 19, 2023

    Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne said he was ‘now a Wrexham fan’ after watching the documentary about the Welsh football club co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and TV star Rob McInerney.

    Star batsman Labuschagne, 28, is already in England ahead of the Ashes, playing county cricket with Glamorgan.

    But unlike many of his teammates who have a background in the global game, Labuschagne admitted his football skills aren’t up to snuff.

    Labuschagne told the BBC he looked at the Welcome to Wrexham documentary – and jumped on the fan bandwagon.

    ‘I’m a Wrexham fan now so hopefully I can score some goals [at training with Glamorgan and Australia],’ he said.

    Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has said he is ‘now a Wrexham fan’ after watching the documentary of the Welsh football club co-owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

    Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is pictured celebrating after the Red Dragons recently won the National League title

    “I’m on board… I also spoke with [Glamorgan teammate and captain] David Lloyd… we tease him and say he’s now a fan.

    “He hates it, he was born in Wrexham and is a huge fan.”

    Welcome to Wrexham is an American sports documentary that premiered in August last year and was a worldwide hit.

    Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney officially bought the club from a supporters trust in February 2021, which at the time was not a league side.

    In unforgettable scenes, the Red Dragons were recently promoted to League Two in the UK after clinching the National League title.

    Phil Parkinson’s side were impressive from start to finish, losing just three games in 46 outings.

    Striker Paul Mullin has had a season to savour, scoring 47 goals in all competitions.

