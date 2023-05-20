Andy Ruiz Jr claims his Twitter account was HACKED after disturbing post

Ruiz took to Instagram to deny he was the one who posted the message on his Twitter

His problems outside the ring have been well documented for several years

He hasn’t fought since September 2022 but has called many heavyweights

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Andy Ruiz Jr has claimed his Twitter account was hacked after he shared a post referring to weed and prostitutes.

The post in question shared two videos and two photos – including one of the former world champion hooked up to a drip – and claimed to disclose what Ruiz was doing at camp.

The post has since been deleted and the Mexican-American took to Instagram to insist his account had been hacked.

According The sunthat he was dating social media star Mayeli Alonso.

Ruiz and his wife are believed to have been estranged for some time, although his relationship with Alonso has angered his former partner.

Andy Ruiz Jr has claimed his Twitter account was hacked after he shared a disturbing message

Andy Ruiz was pictured on Twitter holding bags of marijuana before saying he got hacked

The post claimed that Ruiz ‘liked to smoke weed all day’ and ‘buy hookers’

“I wanted to share with you what my life behind camp is really like,” the post on Twitter began. “I love drinking codeine and smoking weed all day.

“I also like to buy prostitutes. After what happens, [I have] meetings to clean my blood to make sure I come out clean when VADA comes to my training camps.

Ruiz also spoke about his own personal disappointment after losing to Anthony Joshua in 2019, admitting he failed to properly prepare for the fight after winning the initial bout.

It is unclear who allegedly hacked the account and why they shared the words and images that were posted.

Ruiz had recorded back-to-back wins since losing to Anthony Joshua (right) in 2019

In the ring, Ruiz hasn’t fought since September 2022 when he defeated Luis Ortiz via unanimous decision.

He was aiming for a comeback and even made a fake poster of a fake fight deal to face Tyson Fury, forcing Fury’s promoter Frank Warren to deny a fight had been agreed.

He demanded a rematch in his loss to Joshua, but it never materialized, believing he had recorded back-to-back wins since then.

Ruiz beat Chris Arreola on points ahead of his win over Ortiz, although it’s unclear who his next fight will be against.