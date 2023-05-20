Conservatives blast ‘sexist’ article on Casey DeSantis that likens her to meddling Lady Macbeth

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A profile of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey sparked backlash after the piece compared her to Lady Macbeth and accused her of personally choosing the firing of a key member of the personal, all as DeSantis prepares to run for president in 2024.

THE policy article, titled “The Casey DeSantis Problem: ‘His Greatest Asset and Greatest Responsibility,’ draws the ire of many who argue that the mainstream media would never treat a Democratic politician’s wife so harshly.

Michael Kruse’s article was inspired by none other than former Trump adviser Roger Stone, who once posted on Telegram: “Have you ever noticed…how Ron DeSantis’ wife, Casey, looks like Lady Macbeth?”

He draws inspiration from there, arguing that DeSantis’ wife is “exceptionally important and rarely involved” in his political work, as well as his “most important adviser.”

The story even goes so far as to explain and quote the plot of Shakespeare’s classic story.

She was anonymously criticized by multiple sources for being behind the firing of Susie Wiles (pictured left), a political operative who is widely credited with helping former President Trump and Governor DeSantis win the Florida in 2016 and 2018. She now leads Trump’s 2022 campaign.

He then accuses her of being a problem for the popular governor of Florida, re-elected by 20 points last fall, by limiting his entourage “not only because he does not trust people, but because she does not more”.

“She’s the power behind the throne,” Kruse said, quoting a Republican lobbyist. ‘The tip of the spear,’

He then quotes an unnamed former DeSantis staffer who calls his former boss “a vindictive motherfucker” and slanders Casey as “the double.”

Many on Twitter were decrying how they felt the attacks were sexist and a double standard for conservative women.

Nate Hochman, a DeSantis speechwriter, pointed out that Politico had previously published an article a few months earlier decrying “Lady MacBeth’s trope” against Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton and Gisele Fetterman.

“Politico Nov 2022: Comparing women in politics to Lady Macbeth is a sexist trope,” he wrote. “Politico, May 2023: You know, looking back, there’s this character from Shakespeare that Casey DeSantis really reminds me of…”

Ross Douthat, the New York Times columnist, mocked the use of the piece as an attack by the “Never Trump” organization The Lincoln Project.

“The fascinating story arc in which the founder of a ‘NeverTrump’ organization touts an article about Casey DeSantis organized around a Lady MacBeth analogy based on a quote from, uh, Roger Stone.”

Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan put it more bluntly: “LOL at Politico comparing Casey DeSantis to Lady Macbeth, what is that?”

“When activist media like @politico et al don’t really have access but still want to push their narrative on @GovRonDeSantis or @CaseyDeSantis they quote liberal activists and claim they are insiders,” Bryan Griffin tweeted on Friday. , DeSantis publicist.

Griffin’s predecessor, Christina Pushaw, replied, “FACT CHECK: True.”

The piece gives great credit to the First Lady of Florida, noting that she used her experience as a broadcast journalist to improve the optics.

They even quote Rep. Matt Gaetz, a former DeSantis ally now on the hook for Trump in 2024, who said in 2021 that “I learned how to do makeup from Ron DeSantis, and he learned from Casey.”

Others noted that they believe the First Lady of Florida was behind a change in the pronunciation of the Governor’s name from “Dee-santis” to “Duh-santis”.

It is also that Trump himself took note of the great influence of his wife.

“I know more about him than anyone other than maybe his wife, who really runs his campaign,”

She was his media strategist, using his professional knowledge of optics. “I learned makeup from Ron DeSantis, and he learned from Casey,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, told me in 2021.

DeSantis is already trying to run on Florida’s record after the end of the legislative session, touting its low unemployment rate and comparing it favorably to New York’s on Friday.

In further comments on Friday, DeSantis ripped into the “woke” culture on campus and said his Florida had “got moxie’, recounting a magazine article about his condition as he prepares to defend his home country with a launch in Miami.

“Basically they said, you know, this is the Free State of Florida where the revival is broke, where men are men and where business is booming,” he said.

‘And I’m like, you know what? It’s not a bad slogan.

Trump leads DeSantis 56 to 19.9 in the final RealClearPolicies mean.

That lead has only grown since Trump was found responsible for sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll while still facing a federal investigation on January 6 and on federal documents, a lawsuit in New York related to her company and an investigation in Georgia on her effort to annul the election. there.

Trump led DeSantis 42-22 in New Hampshire in a UNH poll released last month.

Trump visited the same restaurant in Manchester three weeks ago, where a crowd grew both outside and inside. In 2016, when he made an appearance there, an outgoing patron shouted “Enjoy your burger, racist!” while he was having dinner.