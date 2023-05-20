Why Angry French Crowds Are Crashing the Glitzy Cannes Party

Cole Stangler

CANNES—It was business as usual on Friday afternoon inside the lobby of the Carlton, the legendary five-star hotel that often hosts high-profile guests during the Cannes Film Festival.

A crew in black-tie attire was smiling for photos as they prepared to hit the red carpet, smartly-dressed guests tapped away on their phones, and new arrivals trickled in from glitzy SUVs. Whispers swirled of an upcoming press conference for the new Indiana Jones movie.

But just around the time Harrison Ford appeared inside one of the hotel conference rooms, a very different scene was playing out on the front steps of the building.

Read more at The Daily Beast.