Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi’s office has denied that her daughter was hanging out with Senator Dianne Feinstein on Capitol Hill to ensure the 89-year-old stays in office to help Adam Schiff’s Senate campaign.

Feinstein spent 10 weeks absent from the Senate recovering from Shingles and public demands for his resignation grew, but one passionate advocate – Pelosi – insisted such calls were sexist.

This week, it emerged that Nancy Corinne Prowda, the president emeritus’ eldest daughter, was acting as something of a guardian to Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate.

When asked if the arrangement was intended to help Schiff’s campaign, Pelosi spokesman Aaron Bennett curtly replied “no.”

Suggested sources for policy that the arrangement was intended to ensure that Feinstein, whose state of confusion and memory error was made clear to the Senate, remains in office until the end of his term.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, in a wheelchair, leaves a Senate Judiciary business meeting with Nancy Corrine Prowda, right

The 58-year-old marketing manager appeared with the outgoing senator after several trusted aides left, amid questions about her suitability for the job.

Meanwhile, Rep. Adam Schiff is locked in a three-way primary with Reps. Barbara Lee and Katie Porter. Pelosi endorsed Schiff in the primary, and sources told Politico they believe the arrangement may be to prevent Gov. Gavin Newsom from nominating Lee to take the seat.

Newsom pledged to appoint a black woman to the Senate, and Lee made the deal.

A spokesperson for Feinstein said Prowda was not receiving a salary for his role.

“Nancy Corinne and Senator Feinstein have been friends for decades. Nancy Corinne supported her in her recovery from shingles,’ Bennett explained in a statement to DailyMail.com.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi and Senator Feinstein have been friends long before their congressional service — and their friendship is personal, not political. Anyone who knows Senator Feinstein knows that her Senate service is entirely her own decision, and President Emeritus Pelosi would never suggest otherwise.

A source familiar with told DailyMail.com the Pelosi children grew up opposite Feinstein in San Francisco and denied that Prowda’s help was in any way related to his mother’s political efforts to make king.

Schiff, who as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee probed the now-debunked conspiracy theory that Donald Trump was colluding with Russia, has already raised $15 million for a potential campaign run.

California has a jungle primary, which means the top two winners, regardless of party, qualify for the general election.

This would see the heavily Democratic state with two Democrats contest the November 2024 election.

Feinstein, a longtime ally of the former speaker of the House of Representatives, has served as a senator from Golden State since 1992 and is the oldest senator in the chamber.

She has gradually retired from several leadership positions over the past few years.

In 2020, she said she would not be the top Democrat on the judicial panel after criticism from liberals over her handling of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation.

Fiercely independent, she has also clashed with the Obama administration for its refusal to keep intelligence reports on the US military’s use of torture secret.

Meanwhile, Feinstein’s office admitted the 89-year-old suffered from a brain infection, despite her own insistence she had just battled the flu.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Dianne Feinstein, 89, has been diagnosed with impaired vision and balance as well as a facial paralysis known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome in addition to encephalitis, a brain infection.

“It was a really bad flu. I’m better, thank you,” Feinstein first said of his condition.

The senator’s own office objected to it and confirmed it to CNN later Thursday. It’s unclear if Feinstein meant to mislead the reporters she told about having the flu – or if she’s just too old and crippled to remember what happened.

After confirming her diagnosis included Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis, a spokesperson said: “While the encephalitis resolved shortly after she was discharged from hospital in March, she continues to have complications of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.”

The statement could signal an escalation in efforts to try to force Feinstein out of her Senate seat, with sources saying she is resisting calls to leave.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a known complication of shingles, which Feinstein was recovering from, leaving Democrats one less vote in the Senate.

It causes facial paralysis, the effects of which appear to be visible in recent photos of a very frail-looking Feinstein.

The virus has also caused a previously unreported case of encephalitis which leaves patients with lasting memory or language problems, trouble sleeping, bouts of confusion, mood swings, headaches and difficulty walking.

Feinstein, a Democrat representing California since 1992, was due to step down at the end of her sixth and final term next year.

The legislator is also known to suffer from vision and balance problems, and aides often take her around the Senate building in a wheelchair.

She had faced growing calls to step down during her months away, including from fellow California Democrats and the New York Times editorial board.

But his cognitive abilities and health have been in question for months after missing a series of key Senate votes.

She also appeared confused in public, sometimes yelling at her aides as she struggled to keep up with votes in the upper house.

His return to work earlier this month also restored Democrats’ 51-49 majority in the Senate, increasing the odds that Democratic-backed bills will be approved.

A much more frail Feinstein is pictured in the Senate on May 18

Feinstein, pictured on May 18, is said to be resisting attempts to remove her from her post over fears for her health and mental well-being

“My doctors advised me to work a lighter schedule when I return to the Senate,” Feinstein said last month. “Hopefully these issues will subside as I continue my recovery.”

She caused confusion in her first Senate appearance in nearly three months by claiming she had been there all that time.

‘No, I’ve been here. I voted,’ the 89-year-old told reporters when asked how she felt and what her colleagues thought of her comeback. ‘Please. Either you know or you don’t, she added oddly.

She then made her return to the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday, arriving nearly 90 minutes late and after some judicial nominees had already been elected.

She received a standing ovation from Republicans and Democrats on the panel when she joined them after leaving due to health issues.

Feinstein, seen earlier on Thursday, has been flanked by Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in recent weeks. She is already set to retire next year

Pelosi, seen here at a protest for more affordable child care, backs Adam Schiff to succeed Dianne Feinstein in the Senate