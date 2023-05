Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Hiroshima on Saturday to join G7 talks, after winning long-sought US support for access to advanced fighter jets and training for Kyiv’s pilots. This comes as Kyiv’s air defences successfully repelled a new Russian drone attack overnight but falling debris caused some damage in the Ukrainian capital, the military said Saturday. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

