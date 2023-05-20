Sat. May 20th, 2023

    AFL: Sydney Swans stun North Melbourne

    Heartbreak for North Melbourne as Sydney snatch controversial win over AFL strugglers in first game since shock exit of Alastair Clarkson

    North Melbourne suffered a heartbreaking loss to Sydney
    A trade infraction lost them on Saturday
    By Ollie Lewis for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 2:29 a.m. EDT, May 20, 2023 | Update: 2:46 a.m. EDT, May 20, 2023

    Sydney snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to break the hearts of North Melbourne.

    Just days after Alastair Clarkson walked away from AFL wrestlers following the mental and physical toll of the Hawthorn inquest, the Roos were minutes away from recording a huge win at Marvel Stadium.

    But a rally bench infraction – in which they exceeded the 75 rally limit for one game – gave the Swans a free kick and a 50-yard penalty and they capitalized, winning by three runs.

    “Huge absolutely huge in the context of the season,” said Buddy Franklin – who ended his goal drought with a goal on Saturday.

    “We knew things would turn around, but we just had to earn this.”

    Asked about the unusual trade offense, Franklin said, “We’re lucky. It’s the rules.

    More soon.

