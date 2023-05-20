AFL: Sydney Swans stun North Melbourne

North Melbourne suffered a heartbreaking loss to Sydney

A trade infraction lost them on Saturday

Sydney snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to break the hearts of North Melbourne.

Just days after Alastair Clarkson walked away from AFL wrestlers following the mental and physical toll of the Hawthorn inquest, the Roos were minutes away from recording a huge win at Marvel Stadium.

But a rally bench infraction – in which they exceeded the 75 rally limit for one game – gave the Swans a free kick and a 50-yard penalty and they capitalized, winning by three runs.

“Huge absolutely huge in the context of the season,” said Buddy Franklin – who ended his goal drought with a goal on Saturday.

“We knew things would turn around, but we just had to earn this.”

Asked about the unusual trade offense, Franklin said, “We’re lucky. It’s the rules.

