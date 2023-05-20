Boushkian and Hajj Hassan: Re-exporting the Lebanese industrial products to the Gulf countries is now on the right track

NNA – Caretaker Ministers of Industry and Agriculture, George Boushkian and Abbas Hajj Hassan, held talks with the concerned ministers participating in the Arab summit in Jeddah, where they affirmed in a statement issued by the two ministers that ldquo;the issue of re-exporting the Lebanese industrial products to the Gulf countries, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is now on the right track and work is being done seriously and rapidly to reopen the Gulf markets to Lebanese industries.rdquo;

The two ministers, Bushkian and Hajj Hassan, praised the Arab rush towards Lebanon, which will result positively for all in the next stage.quot;

