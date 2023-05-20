Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes near New Caledonia

    By

    May 20, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday in the Pacific Ocean to the east of New Caledonia, the United States Geological Survey said, a day after a major quake hit the same area.

    The epicentre was 35km deep and located about 300km east of the New Caledonian archipelago, it said.

    ldquo;It lasted maybe two seconds, not too big,rdquo; said Nancy Jack, manager of the beachfront Friendly Beach Bungalows on the Vanuatu island of Kana, adding that no large waves could be seen.
    A 6.5-magnitude aftershock hit the same area minutes after the initial tremor, which struck at 12.51pm local time.

    Any tsunami waves are expected to be less than 0.3m high, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in an update.

    The waves may reach the Pacific islands of Fiji, Kiribati, Vanuatu, and Wallis and Futuna, it said, after earlier issuing a warning for coasts within 300km of the epicentre.

    On Friday, a 7.7-magnitude quake in the same area sent people scrambling for higher ground on several Pacific islands for fear of giant waves. A tsunami warning was lifted hours later. —AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Clare Nowland tasered at Cooma: Family slam NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb

    May 20, 2023
    News

    ‘She wanted to look beautiful’ Queen Camilla’s coronation gown designer opens up design process

    May 20, 2023
    News

    The college student who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet on Twitter is now monitoring the jet used by Ron DeSantis

    May 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Clare Nowland tasered at Cooma: Family slam NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb

    May 20, 2023
    News

    ‘She wanted to look beautiful’ Queen Camilla’s coronation gown designer opens up design process

    May 20, 2023
    News

    The college student who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet on Twitter is now monitoring the jet used by Ron DeSantis

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Brittney Griner returns to WNBA, meets Kamala Harris

    May 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy