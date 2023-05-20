Zelensky Lands in Japan for G7 Summit, Seeking Military Aid

NNA – President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine landed in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday, bolstered by a major shift from President Biden, who told U.S. allies that he would allow Ukrainian pilots to be trained on American-made F-16 fighter jets. Mr. Biden said he was alsonbsp;prepared to let other countries give F-16s to Ukraine.

On Saturday morning, in Hiroshima, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, confirmed the shift.

Live footage on Japanrsquo;s public broadcaster, NHK, showed Mr. Zelensky stepping off a French plane at an airport in Hiroshima. Red carpet was rolled out minutes before his arrival, and he was immediately whisked away in a black sedan. He had departed late Friday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after attending the Arab League summit, the Saudi state news agencynbsp;reported.

As the G7 leaders reaffirmed their collective support of Ukraine in the face of Russiarsquo;s invasion, Mr. Zelensky on Friday welcomed the ldquo;historic decisionrdquo; by Mr. Biden, andnbsp;said on Twitternbsp;that he would discuss its ldquo;practical implementationrdquo; at the summit.

Mr. Zelensky was expected to address the leaders of the Group of 7 nations, who have gathered in Hiroshima, Japan, a city that was itself once leveled by war, as he seeks to marshal more military aid for his country from the leaders of the worldrsquo;s wealthiest democracies. His visit was arranged after he expressed a ldquo;strong desirerdquo; to participate face to face, Japanrsquo;s Foreign Ministry saidnbsp;in a statement.

In Hiroshima, Mr. Zelensky will almost certainly meet one on one with Mr. Biden. The leaders of India, Brazil and other nations that have been reluctant to support Ukraine are also at the meeting, as observers, and Mr. Zelenskyrsquo;s presence could make it more difficult for them to maintain that stance, several officials said.

The leaders gathered in Hiroshima mdash; besides President Biden, they include the heads of government from Japan, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Italy; and a top European Union official mdash; will be talking over the weekend about all dimensions of Russiarsquo;s war in Ukraine. They will most likely discuss the crucial question of providing thenbsp;F-16 fighter jetsnbsp;to Kyiv and the possibility of negotiations over an armistice or peace treaty.

Mr. Bidenrsquo;s decision on pilot training, which creates a pathway for supplying Ukraine with fighter jets, fulfills Mr. Zelenskyrsquo;s persistent request for advanced warplanes to overcome Russian air supremacy. With its modern missiles and a powerful radar that can spot targets from hundreds of miles away, the F-16 contains classified and other highly restricted systems that the United States does not want duplicated or falling into hostile hands.

Mr. Zelenskyrsquo;s trip to Japan is the latest innbsp;a flurry of trips outside Ukrainenbsp;to shore up support ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his previous stop, in Saudi Arabia, Mr. Zelenskynbsp;appealednbsp;to Arab leaders meeting there not to bend to Russian influence.

At the summit that began on Friday, the G7 leadersnbsp;pledged to toughen punishments on Moscow andnbsp;redouble efforts to choke off funding for its war. In his meetings with the leaders, Mr. Zelensky will have a chance to discuss the war with some of his staunchest backers: the U.S., Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Canada and Italy. The leaders of India, Brazil and other nations that have been reluctant to support Ukraine will also attend the summit, as observers.

Mr. Zelensky will be making his appeal in a city that serves as a sobering reminder of the devastation of war, in the midst of a conflict that has at timesnbsp;heightened worriesnbsp;of a potential nuclear clash.

Innbsp;a visit on Friday to Hiroshima Peace Memorial, the site of a World War II atomic bombing, G7 leaders ldquo;reiterated their position that threats by Russia of nuclear weapon use, let alone its use, are inadmissible,rdquo; Japanrsquo;s foreign ministry said in a statement. — NYT

