What Disney guests REALLY thought about Star Wars hotel that is set to close

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Many Disney and Star Wars fans were devastated after news broke that the Immersive Star Wars Hotel would be closing later this year.

But for others, it won’t come as a surprise after claiming all along that a visit to the hotel just isn’t worth the hefty price tag.

The hotel, which opened in March 2022 in the Orlando area to much fanfare and sold out, charges guests between $5,000 and $20,000 for an immersive two-night experience.

Some super fans were quick to post videos online of them crying with happiness during their “dream come true” stay.

But others, like park enthusiasts Taylor Jaxson and Sarah Pineda, who go by the name @themeparkbesties, were far less enthusiastic.

In an Instagram post from February last year, the two claimed that the beds were hard, that they had only been given one sleeping bag-type blanket, and that the walls and door were so thin that they could hear everything that was going on around them.

The duo, who call themselves themeparkbesties on social media, said while they enjoyed the experience, it wasn’t worth it.

In an Instagram story, they said the bed they slept on was and the hotel walls were thin

The two ultimately decided it wasn’t worth the money at all

The duo praised the food, staff and drink, but criticized the cost of the whole experience as simply not worth the price.

Others were also put off by the exorbitant cost.

One person on tripadvisor said the hotel was a “total rip off” and that it would be best to stay in a motel.

The unknown poster, who visited the hotel in August last year, wrote: ‘It was a total rip off!’ It’s better to stay in a motel.

“Food very limited both in quantity and variety, it was more like we were in a prison.

“I’m a Disney fan and I know Disney is expensive, but they normally give you what you pay for.

“This Starwars Galactic cruise is a steal, you’re paying $5,000 for a family of 4, for nothing.”

But their view of the hotel stood in stark contrast to other overwhelmed visitors who seemed blown away by their experiences.

A distraught visitor, known only as Megan, shared footage of herself in tears after arriving at the Starcruiser hotel.

In a TikTok summary of her experience, she says, “I took two steps on board and immediately started crying.

‘Everything was so real, I loved the theme [in the cabin]. I panicked.

Megan also details the activities included as part of the experience and has fun in the video.

She continues: “It’s a dream come true, I never thought I’d see something like this in person.”

“I had the best day of my life and I can’t wait to come back.”

A woman, known only as Megan, can be seen wiping away tears after being overwhelmed by the experience

A Starcruiser cabin with bunk beds. The one-of-a-kind adventure is pricey, starting at $4,809 for two guests

Likewise, others on Trip Advisor said their experience exceeded their expectations and was worth every penny.

Writing on the reviews site, they said: ‘I can’t say how fabulous it was. Worth every penny.

“Memories are priceless. Treat yourself to this gift. Disney couldn’t have done more to make you feel like you’re getting what you pay for.

The immersive hosting, which is based in Orlando – and has no windows – will make its final “trips” in September, four years after it was announced at D23 Expo in 2019 as part of the billion-dollar Star Wars plot. park dollars.

A Tripadvisor user compared the experience to a prison and said it was better to stay in a motel

Others said it was worth every penny and the memories it created are priceless

As news of the closure spread on Reddit, one user said, “It looks like a real maximum security prison from the outside.” What a waste of money for everyone.

Another commented, “This is really hilarious.

“They were adamant that the Star Wars brand was the reason people were spending thousands a night on the hotel, but it backfired tremendously.”

News of the closure comes just months after DailyMail.com reported that Disney was struggling to fill reservations and had reduced availability for the fall.

The hotel, which is located near Disney World in Orlando, Florida, created major buzz when it opened about its price and amenities.

The two-day experience includes a stateroom or suite, non-stop immersive entertainment, food and drink inside and outside the space, and admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

A room that sleeps three adults and one child costs $5,999 excluding taxes and fees.

A cabin with two guests costs $4,809 while three guests cost $5,299.

Expensive and immersive Star Wars hotel at Walt Disney World in Florida closes after just a year of two-night trips that could cost up to $20,000

A passenger looks at the ship’s control room and deck in the Galactic Starcruiser Experience

The exterior of the windowless $20,000 per stay Disney Star Wars themed hotel in Orlando

Rey (left) battles Kylo Ren (right) during a performance as part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Experience

There’s one suite — called the Grand Capitaine — which sleeps eight people and includes a kitchenette, living room, and multiple bathrooms.

The experience also offered guests a chance to immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe and participate in the Resistance against Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Galactic Starcruiser also won a Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in a Themed Entertainment Space.

Despite its high ratings and amenities, many were quick to point out that the experience can cost as much or more than a week-long trip to Disney World.

A Walt Disney World spokesperson said: ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects to date and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation. and immersive entertainment.

“This high-end boutique experience has given us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we have learned to create new future experiences that can reach more of our customers and supporters.’