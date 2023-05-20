Mufti Darian: Arab solidarity with Lebanon is an incentive to elect a president as soon as possible

NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdullatif Darian, affirmed in a statement today that quot;the unity of the Arab position in the Jeddah Declaration gave impetus to the promotion and development of joint Arab action that benefits the Arab peoples, and contributed to clearing the atmosphere and uniting the ranks, which will be positively reflected on the Arab and regional levels.quot;

quot;Overcoming Arab differences and restoring solidarity to face the challenges in the region from the dangers of the Israeli enemy, to protect the right of the Palestinian people and their return to their occupied lands and the establishment of their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,quot; the statement added.

The Muftinbsp;pointed out that quot;Arab solidarity with Lebanon motivates the Lebanese to elect a president of the republic as soon as possible, especially since the country cannot stand and continuenbsp;without a president, the formation of a new government, the activation of the work of institutions, and the return of political, economic and living stability,quot; stressing that this is a collective responsibility that rests with the Lebanese political class.

Finally, he stressed quot;the importance of the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the homeland#39;s causes and interests in order to achieve stability in the Arab arena.quot;

