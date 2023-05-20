‘She wanted to look beautiful’ Queen Camilla’s coronation gown designer opens up design process

<!–

The designer of Queen Camilla’s coronation dress, Bruce Oldfield, has opened up about the multiple fittings he had with the royal ahead of the historic ceremony.

The 72-year-old designer, who had a professional relationship with Princess Diana for 10 years, was approached by Buckingham Palace to design Camilla’s dress last year.

Talk to TatlerBruce described the job as the “greatest commission of [his] life’ and explained how his team started working late last year.

He explained: “I have been dressing Her Majesty for over a decade. My team knows their figure, their weaknesses, the elements we want to exaggerate, the things we want to diminish, as we do with every client.’

Above all, Bruce said Camilla was “like all women” in that she wanted to “look beautiful” on the most important day of her life.

The Queen consort pictured in her coronation robe and wearing Queen Mary’s crown after the historic ceremony

He said: “She wants to be in skilled hands, with someone who knows what they’re doing – someone who can deliver what they promise.”

He explained how he was asked to design the dress, saying: ‘I was asked at the end of last year – quite a long time ago – but there was a lot to do, so we got down to business. work instantly.

‘Soon the actual design of the dress was decided upon and it was then the team’s turn to create patterns, cut and make the cotton mock-ups of the finished dress, which were then fitted to the queen.

“We did three canvas fittings (a mock-up of the finished dress) at Clarence House until we were all satisfied, then it was a break for Christmas.”

The breathtaking ivory dress was covered in ornate silver embroidery and also had the names of her children and grandchildren discreetly incorporated into the design near the bottom of her skirt.

Sharing close-up snaps of the dress on Twitter, royal expert Victoria Howard remarked that the bespoke dress appeared to reveal the names of her two children, Tom and Laura, as well as those of her grandchildren, Gus, Freddy, Louis , Eliza and Lola.

Royal fans also noticed two golden terrier puppies embroidered on the dress to represent Charles and Camilla’s rescue dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

The Royal Family rescued the pooches from Battersea Dogs’ and Cats’ Home in 2017. The two adorable dogs have even made Buckingham Palace their new home.

Bruce Oldfield pictured in July 2013. The designer has worked with Queen Camilla for 10 years

Meanwhile, her grandsons were pages of honor at the ceremony and her granddaughter was in attendance on the day.

On coronation day, Bruce and his ‘sidekick’ Sophie Rowe were also on hand to make sure Camilla’s dress was ‘fitted perfectly’.

In the morning, the designer said Camilla arrived in an ermine-trimmed cape which was later replaced with her “heavily embroidered coat”.

Over the years, Bruce says he developed a close bond with Camilla and dressed her on several important occasions.

Queen Camilla and Bruce Oldfield pictured together in November 2017. The designer described being asked to design Camilla’s coronation dress as the “greatest commission of [his] life’

An insider once said The sun he was Camilla’s “obvious” choice for the May 6 coronation.

“Camilla has had a very close friendship with Bruce for many years, so in many ways it’s the natural and obvious choice,” the source said.

“Camilla trusts Bruce because he has truly delivered dresses for so many important occasions recently for her.”

Although Oldfield hasn’t commented on the suggestion to design the dress, he previously said, “I gave Diana her glamor and Camilla her confidence.”

See the full story in the July issue of Tatler available for digital download and on newsstands from Thursday, May 25