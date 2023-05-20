Wendy’s will start using Chatbots to take orders and underground robots to deliver to customers

Wendy’s partners with hyperlogistics company Pipedream to test underground autonomous robot system

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence has put many jobs at risk, and fast-food giant Wendy’s has announced that it will use chatbots to take orders from customers and use robots to deliver them.

It’s working with hyperlogistics company Pipedream to test an underground autonomous robot system and the company has boasted that users won’t know they’re interacting with the AI.

The pilot will deliver digital food orders from the kitchen to designated parking spots in seconds and is part of plans for faster and more convenient pickup experiences.

Wendy’s plans to launch the new system at an existing restaurant later this year and it will use Google Cloud’s AI technology to talk with customers and take their orders.

Autonomous robots will transport food through the underground delivery system to the car-side pickup portals where people have ordered so there is no human interaction.

Texas-based Pipedream was founded in 2021 and uses an all-electric underground system to help businesses meet their delivery needs.

It also uses this system to serve customers and eliminate traffic congestion while improving safety and easing the burden on employees.

The company will connect Wendy’s kitchen to the portal outside the restaurant where robots will pass through to deliver orders.

Customers won’t have to leave their car as each designated location will have a pick-up portal.

The chatbot will be able to engage in conversation with customers, answer frequently asked questions, and understand how to take modified or special orders.

When delivery drivers and others picking up their orders arrive, they can park in parking spaces next to the new system and speak to an employee through a speakerphone to verify their identity.

The food will then be delivered to the gate and they can grab it from the car window.

The system is designed to help employees by “streamlining digital order pick-up points.”

Earlier this month, Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor told Yahoo Finance Live, “You won’t even know it’s the AI ​​taking your order, but you’ll be speaking in Wendy’s voice.”

“We know that fast and accurate order processing leads to increased customer satisfaction,” said Deepak Ajmani, the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Pidream’s instant pickup system has the potential to unlock greater service speed and mobile order accuracy, allowing us to consistently deliver hot and fresh Wendy’s products to our fans.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, hailed the partnership and said it “will set a new standard for great drive-thru experiences for the quick service industry.”

Wendy’s is still deciding where the first location will be and looking at chains along the East Coast where there are the most digital orders.

Installing the new technology will take no more than two weeks, according to a spokesperson.

The use of AI has already benefited customer service employees outside of the fast food industry, according to research published last month.

The technology is said to have boosted productivity and had a positive impact on how customers treat workers.

The National Bureau of Economic Research examined “the impact of generative AI when deployed at scale in the workplace.”

Over 5,000 customer support agents from a Fortune 500 software company were surveyed and employee productivity increased by 13.8% when using AI.

Workers were able to respond to customers faster, solve problems more successfully, and answer more questions thanks to technology.

Wendy’s driver comes after Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. introduced their own AI drive-thru system called “Tori”.

It was put in place to speed up the ordering process for customers and could end up boosting businesses.

While Panera and Popeyes announced last year that they were teaming up with OpenCity, which was behind the Tori system, to test AI-powered technology for steering wheel controls.

And McDonald’s last year unveiled a fully automated restaurant in Texas where robots take orders and deliver them.