Holly Willoughby shares a cryptic message about ‘new opportunities’ during a feud with Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby has shared a cryptic post about ‘new opportunities’ amid her ongoing feud with Phillip Schofield.

The TV presenter, 42, told fans to embrace their ‘happiness’ and ‘positivity’ over the coming months as she uploaded a photo to her Wylde Moon Instagram account.

It comes after it was reported that This Morning’s co-hosts are ‘not as close as they once were’ and barely speak off-camera now.

Holly took to her lifestyle account on Saturday and brushed off the drama and shared some advice with her followers.

The update read: “Today we embrace the new moon in Taurus with open arms. She has arrived along with the beautiful Jupiter to encourage positive and happiness.”

She continued, “Surrender to the bounty that this lunation brings, because it’s time to make your wildest dreams come true.”

“This new moon offers plenty of opportunities – especially for a few constellations. Tap the link in our bio to read all about the happiness that could come your way.”

Holly’s so-called feud with her old boyfriend Phillip started three years ago, after she cut ties with their talent agencies.

But as the drama continues with no sign of the presenters resigning, it’s been revealed that the split may have started three years ago, when Holly began to “quietly distance herself” from her old boyfriend.

It is also thought that Phillip was annoyed when Holly got a job filling in for Ant McPartlin as host of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

Holly and Phillip, 61, plan to take a week off for the break before returning to the program on Monday, June 5, according to The sun.

The Daily Mail has also exclusively revealed that Holly has now drafted Alison Hammond as Philip’s replacement – and ITV thought they would agree.

The now strained relationship between the pair reportedly first started through their celebrity talent management agencies.

The co-stars were once part of the same management – YMU Group – before Holly split from them to start her own agency Roxy Management.

However, her relationship with her old management became fraught when they became embroiled in a legal battle over her future earnings.

The case was settled out of court, with Holly making £1 million off them.

Phillip, on the other hand, has chosen to stay with them and is even a shareholder, starting a series of divisions between the two.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for comment.