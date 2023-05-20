Interior Minister on combating Captagon: We fight smuggling at all border facilities

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities,nbsp;Bassam Mawlawi, assurednbsp;that quot;the Lebanese authorities are taking proactive steps to prevent the smuggling of Captagon from Syria to Lebanon.quot;

In an interview with quot;Al-Hadathquot; TV Channel, he spokenbsp;about Lebanon#39;s anti-drug plan, saying: quot;In light of Syria#39;s pledge to combat Captagon, we are carrying out preemptive operations to prevent the establishment of factories in Lebanon, and the security services are making an intelligence effort to prevent the expansion of the drug industry in Lebanon.quot;

He added: quot;We are fighting smuggling of drugs on all border facilities, and we will not allow Lebanon to be a corridor for smuggling drugs to brotherly countries.quot;

Mawlawi continuednbsp;to stress thatnbsp;quot;there is no political cover for drug smugglers, and the security forces are carrying out their duty to prevent the entry of drugs into our country.quot;

He added thatnbsp;quot;the airport security service coordinates with the ministry on a daily basis, and politics does not interfere,quot; revealing that he personally supervises the work ofnbsp;airport security.

