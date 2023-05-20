Italy floods: More dead and missing

NNA – Rome – Tens of thousands of Italian citizens continue to suffer in the center of northern Italy, in the Emilia-Romagna province, due to the floods that have been going on for three days, in which more than 15 people have been killed and a number of people are missing.

Paramedics and volunteers, who came from all over Italy, continued to evacuate people trapped in their homes by torrential rains, while the rains began to fall again more than 24 hours after they stopped.

In this context, the former government commissioner for civil defense, Leonardo Horbo, said in an interview with the National News Agency: quot;Nearly half of the 15,000 evacuees from all over the region spent their nights in local shelters set up in hotels or sports clubs…Hot meals prepared in portable kitchens were distributed to others in many cities.quot;

quot;The situation is starting to stabilize elsewhere as the waters slowly recede. Residents and road workers have exerted relentless effortnbsp;to clean up homes, businesses and streets swept by mud and debris. Roads that were flooded have reopened to traffic. The material damage is estimated at billions of euros,quot; he added.

As for the causes of the floods, Horbo said: quot;The significant climatic changes led to the melting of ice in many areas, which led to a rise in the water level.quot;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.