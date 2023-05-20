Arslan: Saudi Arabia and its leadership succeeded in achieving Arab rapprochement

NNA – Lebanese Democratic Party Head, Talal Arslan, tweeted today: ldquo;The Arab summit in Jeddah ends and a new phase begins in the region, entitled joint Arab action and openness…Saudi Arabia and its leadership succeeded in achieving this rapprochement and restoring relations between the Arab countries to what they should be, and it seizednbsp;the spotlight globally and in the Arab world through its wise policy of balance, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks to perpetuate in the Kingdom#39;s foreign policy.

He added, quot;The summit has returned after 12 years of almost complete absence, and its return couples withnbsp;the return of Syria#39;s role andnbsp;presence throughnbsp;its president, Dr. Bashar al-Assad.quot;

quot;As for the Lebanese, may the officials realize the value of the developments and major settlements that are taking place, and choose thenbsp;Calvary road for the sake of saving Lebanon and its people fromnbsp;the crises and suffering,quot; Arslan concluded.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.