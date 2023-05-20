Australian Crypto Scams Skyrocket by 162%, resulting in Nearly $150M in Losses

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In 2022, Australians lost a staggering AU$221.3 million ($148.3 million) in investment scams involving cryptocurrency as the payment method, marking a 162.4% increase from the previous year.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the country’s consumer regulator, presented a scam activity report on April 17 revealing that there were 3,910 crypto scam incident reports, with each Australian victim losing an average of AU$56,600 ($37,900).

The total losses from scams reported in Australia for 2022 amounted to AU$3.1 billion ($2.08 billion), of which cryptocurrency scams accounted for 7.1%.

With roughly 13,100 reports totalling $141 million, bank transfers continued to be the most common scam payment method, falling $7.3 million short of crypto payments.

The average amount of money stolen through bank transfer scams was about AU$16,000 ($10,700), meaning that cryptocurrency fraudsters were able to steal 250% more money from each victim.

According to data, bank payment scammers more frequently contacted victims by phone and email while crypto scammers largely used social media and networking apps.

In a statement on April 17, Catriona Lowe, the deputy chair of the ACCC, partially ascribed the rise in scams to new technology that made it simpler to “lure and deceive victims” with ever-more “sophisticated” strategies:

“We have seen alarming new tactics emerge which make scams incredibly difficult to detect. This includes everything from impersonating official phone numbers, email addresses and websites of legitimate organizations to scam texts that appear in the same conversation thread as genuine messages”, Catriona Lowe stated.

“This means now more than ever, anyone can fall victim to a scam,” she further added.

Lowe emphasized that while the numbers are “alarming,” the “true cost” of the losses has not yet been priced in:

“Australians lost more money to scams than ever before in 2022, but the true cost of scams is much more than a dollar figure as they also cause emotional distress to victims, their families and businesses.”

To more effectively “combat” the frauds and lower their frequency, Lowe said that the Australian government, law enforcement, and the corporate sector must strengthen their relations.

The average Australian victim of an investment scam is a 65-year-old man who replied to a fake advertisement or was approached via social media, according to statistics from the ACCC scam database Scamwatch.

They’ll probably be caught up in the scam for “several months” before they realize they’ve been duped.

IPOs, relationship or pig butchering schemes, imposter bond offers, and money recovery services, are some of the most prevalent investment frauds reported.

According to the ACCC, scam losses “are far higher” than recorded because just 13% of victims report the occurrence to Scamwatch, while 30% of victims do not report it to anyone.

ACCC’s Scamwatch, ReportCyber, the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange (AFCX) and other organizations gathered the data and compiled the report.

