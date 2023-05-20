‘Brokeback Mountain,’ the Play, Is Missing the Movie’s Magic

Manuel Harlan

Annie Proulx’s stunning short story about two Wyoming cowboys falling for each other in unforgiving circumstances captured the hearts of many in 1997, and even more so when Ang Lee directed an acclaimed film adaptation in 2004. Following its 2018 adaptation into an opera, writer Ashley Robinson has penned a theatrical adaptation of Brokeback Mountain, which makes its world premiere in London’s West End this month (Soho Place, booking to Aug 12).

It’s a well-known story at this point, and the play seeks to inject new life into the timeless tale under director Jonathan Butterell (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). The play comes with considerable pedigree, with rising stars Mike Faist (West Side Story) and Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) making their UK theatre debuts, playing Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mar, respectively.

Brokeback Mountain opens with an older version of Ennis (Paul Hickey), lying mournfully on the bed. It’s not long before we meet the younger Ennis (Lucas Hedges) and Jack (Mike Faist), but the Older Ennis just… stays there.

