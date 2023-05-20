Nebraska State Trooper assaulted and six people arrested after pro-trans and pro-abortion protests

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Six people have been arrested after protests erupted at the Nebraska State Capitol building when lawmakers passed a bill banning abortions after 12 weeks.

Those opposed to the controversial “Let Them Grow Act” interrupted the debate on Friday to shout and throw what appeared to be bloody tampons on the floor.

Authorities confirmed that a state trooper was assaulted during the incident after a woman punched him in the chest as he stopped her from walking past him.

The bill also restricted gender transition procedures for those under 19, with procedures briefly halting around 2.40pm.

The Nebraska State Patrol posted video of the incident on social media, which showed the incident between the protester and the soldier.

Benjamin Buras, 40, and Sara Crawford, 33, were both arrested in connection with the incident involving the soldier.

Buras was arrested for resisting arrest and for trespassing, while Crawford was arrested for allegedly obstructing a peace officer.

Protesters could be seen holding signs reading “Stand Up for Trans Kids”, “Keep Hate Out of Health Care” and “Stop Attacks on Trans Youth”.

There were reportedly no injuries in the incident, but six people were arrested on various charges.

Lucia Salinas, 24, and Maghie Miller-Jenkins, 36, were arrested for allegedly obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace.

Another man, Mar Lee, 25, was arrested after he refused to leave the balcony and shouted repeatedly. He was arrested for disturbing public order and trespassing.

Footage circulating on social media shows clashes between police and other protesters outside the chamber including chants of “Shame, shame!” could be heard by voting legislators.

Danna Seevers, 56, who was on the balcony for those supporting the bill, was also arrested for refusing to leave at the request of state police.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks Friday, May 19, 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska, as the bill was being debated

After the incident, the balconies were cleared for the remainder of the debate, with protesters demonstrating at the Lincoln Capitol building all week since the bill moved forward on Tuesday.

The six protesters who were arrested have been held in Lancaster County Jail, although it is unclear whether they have been released.

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen said he plans to sign the controversial bill that passed after Republicans won enough votes to end the filibuster.

The 12-week abortion ban has exceptions for victims of rape and incest, unlike other US states.

However, it will not allow transgender people under the age of 19 to undergo sex assignment surgery, with some exceptions.

Currently, the state prohibits abortions at around 20 weeks and is one of a growing number of US states to pass abortion and transgender laws.

Last month, a bill to ban abortions from six weeks failed to pass the House.

Footage circulating on social media shows clashes between police and other protesters outside the chamber including chants of “Shame, shame!” could be heard by voting legislators

It comes after North Carolina also banned most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly succeeded in overriding the Democratic governor’s veto.

Cries of “shame, shame” echoed from Democrats around the Senate floor as others held signs as the required supermajority approved the waiver.

Republicans touted the measure as an interim change to state law, which currently bans nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

South Carolina lawmakers are also considering new limits on abortion, but it is one of the few remaining Southern states with relatively easy access to the procedure.

North Carolina doctors hold signs in protest as Republican North Carolina lawmakers stage a vote to overturn Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on a bill banning most abortions in the state after 12 weeks

Anti-abortion protesters sit above the state Senate voting record sign on Tuesday

Protesters hold signs as Republican lawmakers in North Carolina stage a vote to override the veto

Under the bill put to a vote Tuesday at the South Carolina House, access to abortion would be almost completely banned after about six weeks of pregnancy – before women often know they are pregnant.

The South Carolina State Senate previously rejected a proposal to nearly ban abortions.

Abortion is banned or severely restricted in much of the South, including bans during pregnancy in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia. In Georgia, it’s only allowed for the first six weeks.

The Carolinas, Florida and Virginia are now the region’s top destinations for those seeking legal abortions.

Florida has a ban that goes into effect after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Under a recent law, this period would be reduced to six weeks pending a court decision.