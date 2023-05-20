Bou Saab describes second meeting with Geagea as “positive”, says third meeting will follow later

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samir Geagea, discussed today withnbsp;Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, in Maarab, the latest developments concerning thenbsp;presidential file, in presence ofnbsp;quot;Strong Republicquot; bloc member, MP Melhem Riachi.

Followingnbsp;their one-hour meeting, Bou Saab described the encounternbsp;as quot;positivequot; and that it comes within the framework of his tour among political officialsnbsp;quot;with the aim ofnbsp;building bridges, understanding and dialogue.quot;

He said: quot;Today we have advanced a step from the previous stage, through agreed foundations, and there are no longer any obstacles to the second step agreed upon with the political parties.quot;

He noted that this endeavour will includenbsp;all political parties andnbsp;parliamentary blocs,nbsp;adding thatnbsp;he is not nominating or marketing any name for the presidency of the republic.

Bou Saab revealed that there will be a third meeting withnbsp;the LF Chief to be determined later.

