Wife-killing murderer, 33, returns free to his home city after Putin annulled his 16-year sentence

Women live in terror after a brutal murderer returns to his hometown, pardoned by Vladimir Putin for having fought in the war against Ukraine.

Former police officer Vadim Tekhov, 33, was jailed in 2021 for a 16-year sentence for killing his ex-wife in a frenzied stabbing attack.

Horrific CCTV footage has shocked Russia showing him repeatedly stabbing 22-year-old Regina Gagieva in his office.

She died of 15 kitchen knife wounds – yet Putin officials broke her out of prison early in her sentence and sent her to war.

Then the dictator pardoned and released him after six months at the front – one of thousands of murderers released from Russian prisons to fight in the war.

Regina Gagieva (pictured), 22, was stabbed to death by former police officer Vadim Tekhov, 33, at her office in 2021

Now his ex-wife’s sister, Roxana Zaseeva, has seen him in the Russian town of Vladikavkaz – where he killed Regina – wandering the streets eating shawarma.

She said, “The wet earth should devour him, but he walks quietly along the sidewalk and eats.”

“Right now, many lives are in danger.

“Do our prison services not understand this?

‘Are they expecting another murder?

‘Do you think that if he comes to my house, it will be possible to just talk to him?’

She says she feels she must leave town but has warned that other women are threatened by the killer who stalked her sister before killing her.

CCTV footage shows Tekhov repeatedly stabbing his ex-wife

She died in hospital after suffering 15 kitchen knife wounds

The senior official in Russia’s North Ossetia region criticized the decision to release Tekhov, but said he was powerless to act due to Putin’s law to induce convicts to fight by swearing forgiveness afterward six months.

Sergei Menyailo said: “I wouldn’t have done that.

“But we all live under the law.

“So we cannot intervene in this situation.”

Tekhov was even allowed to return home despite being briefly detained for allegedly seeking to sell drugs to Putin’s troops.

Menyailo swore that the brutal killer would not receive a medal from the region for his courage.

He said: ‘If I was him – God forbid – I wouldn’t be coming back.

“Sometimes there are questions that are difficult to answer.

“They are beyond our field of authority, beyond ethical and moral standards.

“Unfortunately, sometimes life dictates slightly different conditions.”

Tekhov fought in a regular army unit that followed the example of the pro-Putin Wagner Mercenary Force in recruiting convicts

Video released by state investigators shows Tekhov brandishing a knife as he demanded to see his ex-wife’s iPhone, suspecting her of starting a new relationship.

The mother-of-one refused and he savagely attacked her, sustaining fatal injuries and dying in hospital.

Regina’s mother, Zema, said: ‘All the time he was jealous.

‘He said [my daughter]”If you’re not with me, you won’t be with anyone.

‘Be with me, or I’ll kill you.’

The victim’s sister said: “If I had what it took, I would sentence him to be shot.”

She went to prison officials about her release.

She said: ‘I wanted to understand how they could free such a killer.

“But there they sympathized with me and said there was nothing they could do.”

Hundreds of mourners attended Regina Gagieva’s funeral in Vladikavkaz.