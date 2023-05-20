Firefighting in western Spain progresses

NNA – The Spanish authorities announced that the Spanish and Portuguese firefightersnbsp;who are trying to put out anbsp;fire in an area of ​​8,500 hectares in the Spanish region of Extremadura (west), hope to achieve significant progress today, according to AFP.

quot;We hope to deal a big blow today to the fire, and there are many resources on the ground and the work we are doing is very intense,quot; said Civil Defense Coordinator Neves Villar, noting that quot;the winds are weak in the area.quot;

