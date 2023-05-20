Sat. May 20th, 2023

    F-18 of Spanish Air Force crashes today

    NNA – quot;Russia Todayquot; reported that a multifunctional F-18 fighter of the Spanish Air Forcenbsp;crashed at Zaragoza Air Base in the north-east of the country.

    According to the agency, the accident occurred during an Air Force exhibition, where the pilot was able to successfully parachute, and was later transferred to the hospital. Local media reported that no one was injured on the ground as a result of the accident, and no news has yet been received about the causes and circumstances of the accident.

    The F/A-18 Hornet is an American-made multi-role fighter that operates in all weather conditions and can destroy air and ground targets and that may operate from aircraft carriers and land bases.

