Turkish airport suspends flights due to discovery of an unknown object

NNA – The Haberler.com website reported that dozens of flights were canceled today at the Turkish Gaziantep Airport, after the discovery of an unknown object in the air near the airport, according to quot;Novostiquot; agency.

According to the site, at about 00:30 (Moscow time), the crews of two passenger planes noticed the presence of an unknown object at an altitude of about 2743 meters, and the two crews reported the situation to the air control center in Gaziantep. After air traffic controllers verified the presence of the UFO, flights were suspended at Gaziantep Airport.

The cancellation of flights left hundreds of passengers waiting for hours at Gaziantep Airport.

