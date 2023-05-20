Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Turkish airport suspends flights due to discovery of an unknown object

    By

    May 20, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Haberler.com website reported that dozens of flights were canceled today at the Turkish Gaziantep Airport, after the discovery of an unknown object in the air near the airport, according to quot;Novostiquot; agency.

    According to the site, at about 00:30 (Moscow time), the crews of two passenger planes noticed the presence of an unknown object at an altitude of about 2743 meters, and the two crews reported the situation to the air control center in Gaziantep. After air traffic controllers verified the presence of the UFO, flights were suspended at Gaziantep Airport.

    The cancellation of flights left hundreds of passengers waiting for hours at Gaziantep Airport.

    nbsp;

    =========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ukraine NGO provides searchlights to detect Russian missile attacks

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Jets’ Sauce Gardner is gifted custom Jessica Alba cleats after not being familiar with the actress

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Premier League explain WHY Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool equaliser against Aston Villa was disallowed

    May 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ukraine NGO provides searchlights to detect Russian missile attacks

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Jets’ Sauce Gardner is gifted custom Jessica Alba cleats after not being familiar with the actress

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Premier League explain WHY Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool equaliser against Aston Villa was disallowed

    May 20, 2023
    News

    Texas is facing a housing crisis, a migrant crisis, a multi-year drought, and an epidemic of mass shootings. Ted Cruz, meanwhile, has opened an investigation into Bud Light.

    May 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy