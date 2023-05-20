Sat. May 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Meloni urges IMF to allocate assistance to Tunisia at the G7 summit

    NNA – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called today, Saturday, during the G7 summit in Japan, the International Monetary Fund to adopt a quot;pragmaticquot; approach to disbursing financing to Tunisia without preconditions, according to quot;Agence France-Pressequot;.
    quot;Tunisia is in a very difficult situation, with clear political fragility and imminent risk of default,quot; she said during a session with other leaders of the seven major industrialized countries.

    quot;Negotiations between the International Monetary Fund and Tunisia are in fact stalled,quot; she said, according to statements relayed by her delegation.

